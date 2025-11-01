Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
01.11.2025 09:44:00
Could Google Parent Alphabet Become the Nvidia of Quantum Computing?
You know a company has made it when it's used as the standard in a given area. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is such a company. For example, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is often referred to as "the Google of China."When it comes to computer chips, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the company most used as a comparison. Its GPUs continue to enjoy strong demand for powering artificial intelligence (AI) models. Google makes its own AI chips, but Nvidia is still the king.But there's an up-and-coming chip market that presents a massive opportunity. Could Alphabet and its Google unit become the Nvidia of quantum computing?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
