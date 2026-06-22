Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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22.06.2026 03:15:00
Could Pfizer Stock Be Your Ticket to Generational Wealth?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is deeply unloved, down more than 50% from its late 2021 high. The stock decline has driven the dividend yield up to a very high 6.8%, well above the pharmaceutical stock average of 1.6%. The company is facing headwinds, which are clearly worrying investors. But if you think in decades and not days, buying this out-of-favor drug maker could help create generational wealth. Here's what you need to knowThe big headline with Pfizer is that it will have to deal with revenue declines from drugs facing patent expirations over the next few years. That's normal, since new drugs are given a time-limited period during which they can be sold without facing generic competition. Once the patents expire, however, generic versions usually enter the market, and revenues from branded drugs decline sharply.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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