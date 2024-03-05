05.03.2024 22:13:04

CrowdStrike To Buy Flow Security

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike (CRWD) Tuesday has agreed to acquire Flow Security, a cloud data runtime security solutions company.

"CrowdStrike was born in the cloud and pioneered cloud-native cybersecurity. We have been consistently recognized as the strategic leader in cloud security by delivering the outcomes customers need most from a single, unified platform," said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike. "With the acquisition of Flow Security, we're expanding our cloud leadership by protecting data in all states as it flows through the cloud, and are redefining the future of data protection by securing data from code, to application, to device and cloud."

The purchase price will be paid predominantly in cash, with a portion delivered in the form of equity subject to vesting conditions. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike's fiscal first quarter, subject to customary closing condition.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CrowdStrikemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CrowdStrikemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CrowdStrike 338,05 24,76% CrowdStrike

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Powell-Anhörung steht an: ATX und DAX leicht im Plus -- Märkte in Fernost überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Mittwoch leicht zulegen. Der DAX notiert zur Wochenmitte etwas fester. An den Börsen in Fernost ist am Mittwoch eine freundliche Stimmung auszumachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen