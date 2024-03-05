CrowdStrike To Buy Flow Security

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike (CRWD) Tuesday has agreed to acquire Flow Security, a cloud data runtime security solutions company.

"CrowdStrike was born in the cloud and pioneered cloud-native cybersecurity. We have been consistently recognized as the strategic leader in cloud security by delivering the outcomes customers need most from a single, unified platform," said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike. "With the acquisition of Flow Security, we're expanding our cloud leadership by protecting data in all states as it flows through the cloud, and are redefining the future of data protection by securing data from code, to application, to device and cloud."

The purchase price will be paid predominantly in cash, with a portion delivered in the form of equity subject to vesting conditions. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike's fiscal first quarter, subject to customary closing condition.