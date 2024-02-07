|
07.02.2024 23:28:00
CSG Systems International Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $12.7 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $20.1 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, CSG Systems International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $26.6 million or $0.92 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $297.3 million from $289.9 million last year.
CSG Systems International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $12.7 Mln. vs. $20.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $297.3 Mln vs. $289.9 Mln last year.
