Deckers Rises On Upbeat Q4 Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) were rising more than 12 percent in pre-market on Friday to $1,020.00, after reporting upbeat fourth-quarter results. The company also said it expects 10 percent growth in its full-year sales.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased to $127.55 million or $4.95 per share from $91.79 million or $3.46 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expected earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $959.76 million from $791.57 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Foe the full year, the company expects net sales to increase about 10 percent to $4.7 billion.

Deckers shares had closed at $904.65, up 1.31 percent on Thursday. The stock has traded in the range of $424.36 - $956.17 in the last 1 year.