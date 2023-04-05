Dexcom Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, today released its annual Sustainability Report, which provides updates on key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives that are aligned with Dexcom’s core values and business strategy.

"At Dexcom, we recognize and value the significant trust placed in our company not only by our global customer base, but also our employees and their families, our communities and our shareholders,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. "We believe that by advancing the interests of our key stakeholders, we can both support the success of our business and drive greater health and economic benefits for our users and global health systems.”

Dexcom’s sustainability initiatives are integrated as foundational elements of the company’s core values and business strategy. The annual report is once again framed according to the company’s four core values: Listen, Think Big, Be Dependable, and Serve with Integrity.

Highlights from this year’s report include:

Enhanced reporting on environmental initiatives, including the company’s inaugural greenhouse gas emissions disclosure and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Index

Significant additions to human capital reporting that demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including Dexcom’s latest EEO-1 report, and additional disclosure related to the diversity of those serving in senior roles. In addition, the company has committed to work with an external consultant to conduct an adjusted pay gap analysis with respect to gender and ethnicity, with quantitative disclosure to come in the company’s 2024 Sustainability Report.

Updates related to the company’s multifaceted access to healthcare strategy, which has resulted in several key expansions of coverage for people with diabetes in the U.S. and international markets.

Dexcom’s annual Sustainability Report can be found on the company’s investor relations site at the following link: DexCom Sustainability Report. All data in the report reflects fiscal year 2022, unless noted otherwise.

