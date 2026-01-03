Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
03.01.2026 23:00:00
Did Alphabet Just Threaten Palantir's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lead?
The intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and defense operations is dominated by one specific player: data mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). While smaller, niche businesses -- such as BigBear.ai and C3.ai -- have made some inroads in defense tech, Palantir tends to be the name that surfaces more often than not when it comes to major public sector awards.In early December, however, the Pentagon announced the creation of the GenAI.mil platform as part of the White House's AI Action Plan. Interestingly, the Department of Defense (DOD) tapped Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) to lead this initiative.Given Palantir's existing inroads with the DOD, it may be a surprise to see another big tech powerhouse win such an important contract. Below, I'll delve into the specifics surrounding this new deal and assess whether Alphabet has just dealt a significant blow to Palantir.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
