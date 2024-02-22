|
22.02.2024 16:15:04
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the “Company”)
Director/PDMR shareholding
22 February 2024
The Company announces that it received notification on 22 February 2024 that Harald Eisenaecher, Non-Executive Director, acquired 3,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (“Shares”) at a price of €6.45 per share, in Frankfurt.
In case of queries please contact:
Institutional investors and analysts
Media
LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|305502
|EQS News ID:
|1843357
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
