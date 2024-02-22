easyJet plc

(the “Company”)

Director/PDMR shareholding

22 February 2024

The Company announces that it received notification on 22 February 2024 that Harald Eisenaecher, Non-Executive Director, acquired 3,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (“Shares”) at a price of €6.45 per share, in Frankfurt.

In case of queries please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.