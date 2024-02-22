22.02.2024 16:15:04

Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ)
22-Feb-2024 / 15:15 GMT/BST

easyJet plc

(the “Company”)

 

22 February 2024

The Company announces that it received notification on 22 February 2024 that Harald Eisenaecher, Non-Executive Director, acquired 3,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (“Shares”) at a price of €6.45 per share, in Frankfurt.

 

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Harald Eisenaecher

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

 

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€6.45

3,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

 

Price

 

 

3,000

 

€6.45

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-22

f)

Place of the transaction

Xetra, Frankfurt

 


