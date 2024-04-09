09.04.2024 14:00:04

Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

09-Apr-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST

easyJet plc (“the Company”)

Director/PDMR shareholding

9 April 2024

The Company announces that, on 5 April 2024, awards of up to £3,000 worth of ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were made, as part of a pre-determined and committed programme of awards, to eligible employees under the "Performance (Free) Shares" element of the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP").

The Company was notified on 9 April 2024 by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited as the trustee of the SIP that the following persons discharging managerial responsibility were awarded the number of shares set out against each of their names in the notification forms below:

Name

Number of Shares awarded

Johan Lundgren

537

Kenton Jarvis

537

Robert Birge

537

Stuart Birrell

537

Sophie Dekkers

537

Thomas Haagensen

537

Rebecca Mills

537

David Morgan

537

Jane Storm

537

Garry Wilson

537

 

Institutional investors and analysts:

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7971 592 373

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Harry Cameron

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Olivia Peters

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

 

 The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Johan Lundgren

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Performance (Free) Shares

£5.58

537

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 537

 
  • Price

£5.58

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Kenton Jarvis

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Performance (Free) Shares

£5.58

537

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 537

 
  • Price

£5.58

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Robert Birge

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Customer and Marketing Officer 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Performance (Free) Shares

£5.58

537

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 537

 
  • Price

£5.58

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Stuart Birrell

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Data & Information Officer 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Performance (Free) Shares

£5.58

537

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 537

 
  • Price

£5.58

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Sophie Dekkers

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Commercial Officer 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Performance (Free) Shares

£5.58

537

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 537

 
  • Price

£5.58

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Haagensen

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Markets Director 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become exercisable from the third anniversary of the grant date subject to continued service.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Performance (Free) Shares

£5.58

537

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 537

 
  • Price

£5.58

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Rebecca Mills

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Performance (Free) Shares

£5.58

537

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 537

 
  • Price

£5.58

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

David Morgan

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership shares

£5.58

537

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 537

 
  • Price

£5.58

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Jane Storm

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group People Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Performance (Free) Shares

£5.58

537

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 537

 
  • Price

£5.58

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Garry Wilson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO easyJet Holidays

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Performance (Free) Shares

£5.58

537

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 537

 
  • Price

£5.58

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 314554
EQS News ID: 1876619

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1876619&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu easyJet plcmehr Analysen

28.03.24 easyJet Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.24 easyJet Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.03.24 easyJet Market-Perform Bernstein Research
27.02.24 easyJet Buy UBS AG
27.02.24 easyJet Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

easyJet plc 6,57 -0,58% easyJet plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen