|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
09-Apr-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST
easyJet plc (“the Company”)
Director/PDMR shareholding
9 April 2024
The Company announces that, on 5 April 2024, awards of up to £3,000 worth of ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were made, as part of a pre-determined and committed programme of awards, to eligible employees under the "Performance (Free) Shares" element of the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP").
The Company was notified on 9 April 2024 by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited as the trustee of the SIP that the following persons discharging managerial responsibility were awarded the number of shares set out against each of their names in the notification forms below:
|
Name
|
Number of Shares awarded
|
Johan Lundgren
|
537
|
Kenton Jarvis
|
537
|
Robert Birge
|
537
|
Stuart Birrell
|
537
|
Sophie Dekkers
|
537
|
Thomas Haagensen
|
537
|
Rebecca Mills
|
537
|
David Morgan
|
537
|
Jane Storm
|
537
|
Garry Wilson
|
537
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Johan Lundgren
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Performance (Free) Shares
|
£5.58
|
537
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 537
|
|
|
£5.58
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kenton Jarvis
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Performance (Free) Shares
|
£5.58
|
537
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 537
|
|
|
£5.58
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Robert Birge
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Customer and Marketing Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Performance (Free) Shares
|
£5.58
|
537
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 537
|
|
|
£5.58
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Stuart Birrell
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Data & Information Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Performance (Free) Shares
|
£5.58
|
537
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 537
|
|
|
£5.58
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sophie Dekkers
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Commercial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Performance (Free) Shares
|
£5.58
|
537
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 537
|
|
|
£5.58
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Thomas Haagensen
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Markets Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become exercisable from the third anniversary of the grant date subject to continued service.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Performance (Free) Shares
|
£5.58
|
537
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 537
|
|
|
£5.58
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rebecca Mills
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group General Counsel
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Performance (Free) Shares
|
£5.58
|
537
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 537
|
|
|
£5.58
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
David Morgan
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Partnership shares
|
£5.58
|
537
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 537
|
|
|
£5.58
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jane Storm
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group People Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Performance (Free) Shares
|
£5.58
|
537
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 537
|
|
|
£5.58
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Garry Wilson
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CEO easyJet Holidays
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Performance (Free) Shares
|
£5.58
|
537
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume: 537
|
|
|
£5.58
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
