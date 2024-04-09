easyJet plc (EZJ)

easyJet plc (“the Company”) Director/PDMR shareholding 9 April 2024 The Company announces that, on 5 April 2024, awards of up to £3,000 worth of ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were made, as part of a pre-determined and committed programme of awards, to eligible employees under the "Performance (Free) Shares" element of the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The Company was notified on 9 April 2024 by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited as the trustee of the SIP that the following persons discharging managerial responsibility were awarded the number of shares set out against each of their names in the notification forms below: Name Number of Shares awarded Johan Lundgren 537 Kenton Jarvis 537 Robert Birge 537 Stuart Birrell 537 Sophie Dekkers 537 Thomas Haagensen 537 Rebecca Mills 537 David Morgan 537 Jane Storm 537 Garry Wilson 537 Institutional investors and analysts: Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Johan Lundgren 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares £5.58 537 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 537 Price £5.58 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Kenton Jarvis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares £5.58 537 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 537 Price £5.58 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Robert Birge 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer and Marketing Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares £5.58 537 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 537 Price £5.58 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Stuart Birrell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Data & Information Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares £5.58 537 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 537 Price £5.58 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Sophie Dekkers 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares £5.58 537 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 537 Price £5.58 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Thomas Haagensen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Markets Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become exercisable from the third anniversary of the grant date subject to continued service. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares £5.58 537 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 537 Price £5.58 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Rebecca Mills 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares £5.58 537 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 537 Price £5.58 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Morgan 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership shares £5.58 537 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 537 Price £5.58 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Jane Storm 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares £5.58 537 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 537 Price £5.58 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Garry Wilson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO easyJet Holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares £5.58 537 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 537 Price £5.58 e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-05 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

