31.05.2024 10:00:11
Director/PDMR Shareholding
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the “Company”)
Director/PDMR shareholding
31 May 2024
The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs who have exercised share awards as set out below.
* The shares were sold at a price of £4.61 on 30 May 2024.
In case of queries please contact:
Institutional investors and analysts
Media
LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|324955
|EQS News ID:
|1914855
End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
