DKSH Expands Great Place to Work® Certification to 16 Key Markets



27.01.2026



Media Release DKSH has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in 16 key markets, surpassing the number of certified markets in the previous year. DKSH has also been named one of the “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2025”. These achievements reaffirm DKSH’s work environment and underscore its ongoing commitment to fostering a great corporate culture. Zurich, Switzerland, January 27, 2026 – DKSH has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 20 entities across 16 markets in Europe and Asia Pacific. Among these markets are Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® in even more markets and as one of the “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2025” highlights DKSH’s continuous ambition to create an excellent work environment.



The Great Place to Work® certification program is one of the most recognized standards for identifying and recognizing outstanding workplace cultures. This recognition is the result of a thorough assessment and an extensive survey of employees, which evaluates various aspects of workplace culture, including trust, leadership, and companionship. Based on these results, the “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia” list recognizes companies that outperform all others across the region.



These recognitions affirm DKSH’s transformation into a high-performing corporate culture that prioritizes quality of management, talent identification and development, embraces diversity, and places employee engagement at its core. According to the survey, employees highly value the spirit of collaboration, openness, the supportive culture, and the credibility of leadership at DKSH.



Antoine Mangin, Chief Human Resources Officer of DKSH, stated: “DKSH is proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® in 16 key markets and as one of the ‘Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2025’. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment in the last few years to build a positive and engaging corporate culture and workplace. We take great pride in knowing that our high-performing teams across diverse regions share a strong sense of trust, fairness, and belonging at DKSH. We firmly believe that this enables DKSH to deliver superior service to our clients and customers.” About DKSH

