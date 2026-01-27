DKSH Aktie
WKN DE: A1JU9U / ISIN: CH0126673539
|
27.01.2026 07:00:14
DKSH Expands Great Place to Work® Certification to 16 Key Markets
|
DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release
DKSH has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in 16 key markets, surpassing the number of certified markets in the previous year. DKSH has also been named one of the “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2025”. These achievements reaffirm DKSH’s work environment and underscore its ongoing commitment to fostering a great corporate culture.
Zurich, Switzerland, January 27, 2026 – DKSH has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 20 entities across 16 markets in Europe and Asia Pacific. Among these markets are Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® in even more markets and as one of the “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2025” highlights DKSH’s continuous ambition to create an excellent work environment.
About DKSH
For further information, please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Till Leisner
Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability
Phone +41 44 386 7315
Melanie Grüter
Manager, Group Media Relations
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2266288
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2266288 27.01.2026 CET/CEST
