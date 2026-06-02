Donaldson Narrows 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Donaldson Company (DCI) said its full-year results are forecast to include Facet-related sales of between $25 million and $30 million and net EPS dilution of approximately $0.03. Excluding this impact, organic adjusted full-year EPS is expected to be within a range of $3.94 and $4.01, reflecting an increase between 7% and 9% compared to last year. Organic sales, which exclude the impact from Facet, are forecast to rise between 3% and 5%, versus between 1% and 5% previously.

Third quarter net earnings was $118.1 million, compared with $57.8 million a year ago. Earnings per share were $1.00 compared with $0.48. Adjusted net earnings was $125.5 million compared with $118.9 million, and adjusted EPS of $1.06 versus $0.99 a year ago. Third quarter sales were $995.1 million, increased 5.8% compared with 2025 driven by favorable foreign currency translation, net pricing benets and higher volume.

On May 4, 2026, the company completed the acquisition of Facet Filtration or Facet, in an all-cash transaction of $829 million. Financial results from the acquisition will be reported in the Industrial Solutions segment beginning in the fourth quarter.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Donaldson shares are up 3.81 percent to $85.00.

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