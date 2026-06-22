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22.06.2026 08:48:41

DoubleVerify Expands DV Authentic AdVantage Tool To Meta, TikTok

(RTTNews) - Media measurement firm DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) announced on Monday that it has expanded its DV Authentic AdVantage product to tech major Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and social media platform TikTok, combining media quality protection, AI-powered optimization and independent measurement.

The ad tool is designed to remove tradeoffs between cost and media quality for advertisers.

DV Authentic AdVantage, which was launched in June 2025 across proprietary video platforms initially, uses pre-bid avoidance, measurement insights and AI optimization technology. The product is built on DoubleVerify's Media AdVantage Platform and uses DV Scibids AI and DV Rockerbox for measurement.

Test campaigns on TikTok improved unique reach by 98%, increased efficiency by 50% and cut brand suitability incidents by 59%, the company said in a statement.

In overnight trading on NYSE, shares of DoubleVerify were down 0.97 percent, changing hands at $10.23, after closing Thursday's regular session 0.39 percent lower.

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