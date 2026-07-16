CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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16.07.2026 19:27:00
Down 50% From Its High, Is CoreWeave a Bargain or a Value Trap?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has been an up-and-down investment since the company went public in April 2025. It started as one of the hottest stocks in the market and notched one new high after another. Now it's down around 50% from its peak. The question is, can CoreWeave return to those highs, or is it just a value trap at this time? I think investors need to start looking at the stock a bit differently than they have before.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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