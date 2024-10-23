Driving sustainability forward: Belimo strives for net-zero by 2050 with science-based targets

Belimo, a global leader in building automation devices that improve energy efficiency, is proud to announce its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This commitment is part of Belimo's climate strategy, which includes providing innovative devices that reduce customers’ greenhouse gas emissions, actively reducing the company’s greenhouse gas emissions, and voluntarily funding climate action initiatives through the Belimo Climate Foundation.

Belimo has decided to officially join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a corporate climate action initiative that enables companies worldwide to set emission reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement goals. As part of this commitment, the company will set near- and long-term company-wide Scope 1-3 emissions reduction targets guided by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This decision reinforces Belimo's role as a driver of sustainability within the HVAC industry.

This commitment reflects the company's ongoing efforts to protect the climate and represents a further step in Belimo's climate strategy, which comprises three strategic elements: First, a clear focus on innovative HVAC solutions that lead to higher energy efficiency and significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions for Belimo customers. Second, a comprehensive climate transition plan focusing on the most relevant scope 1-3 emission categories for greenhouse gas reduction. And third, the already established “Belimo Climate Foundation” that supports non-profit institutions and non-governmental organizations in reducing CO2 emissions in their buildings. “With buildings responsible for 40% of greenhouse gas emissions, Belimo’s small devices have a big impact on global climate goals. The three-pronged climate strategy maximizes the company’s impact.,” says Lars van der Haegen, CEO of Belimo.

Over the next 6-12 months, Belimo will submit its near- and long-term emissions reduction targets for Scope 1-3 to the SBTi for official validation and approval. Achieving this ambitious goal will require active collaboration from both internal teams and external stakeholders, including suppliers, partners, and customers. Belimo aims to have its climate targets fully validated by the SBTi, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in the building industry’s journey toward a low-carbon future.

For more information on the sustainability efforts of Belimo and future plans, please visit belimo.com.

