12.05.2023 02:24:00

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The following are results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.

First Quarter 2023 financial highlights:

  • Sales increased 32.8 percent to $424.3 million, compared to $319.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 and 4.4 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Earnings per diluted share for the first quarter were $0.95 based upon 18.4 million diluted shares, compared to earnings of $0.65 per share in the first quarter of March 31, 2022, based on 19.4 million diluted shares.
  • Net income for the first quarter was $17.6 million, compared to $12.6 million for the corresponding prior-year period.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-cash charges (Adjusted EBITDA) for the first quarter of 2023 was $43.1 million compared to $28.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 10.2 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.
  • Free cash flow (cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures) for the first quarter of 2023 was $22.6 million compared to $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.

"The DXPeople continue to perform well and set new highs amidst solid demand in an ever-changing environment. All three segments delivered strong growth and good margins, while we continue to invest in our growth strategies and continue to be customer driven experts,” commented David R. Little, Chairman and CEO.

"While managing the slowing pace of inflation and other market challenges, overall, we are off to a great start to the year, and we feel good about the outlook for 2023. With our strong, growing DXPeople, a robust acquisition pipeline, and a drive to continue to create value for all our stakeholders, we are confident in our ability to drive exceptional performance and growth in years to come. DXP’s first quarter 2023 sales were a record $424.3 million, or a 32.8 percent increase year-over-year and a 4.4 percent increase over the fourth quarter. Sales were $295.2 million for Service Centers, $62.0 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions and $67.0 million for Supply Chain Services.”

David R. Little, finally remarked, "Thanks to solid execution by our employees, DXP posted strong record sales results and adjusted EBITDA for our first quarter of 2023. The DXP team continues to improve and execute well in a challenging and inconsistent market environment. Profitable growth remains a primary focus, including M&A opportunities and organic initiatives, as we position DXP to deliver and drive increased shareholder value. Thank you to all our customers and DXPeople."

Kent Yee, CFO, remarked, "Our first quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA established another set of new high watermarks for DXP. Our first quarter year-over-year and sequential financial results continue to reflect the growth we have been experiencing over the last ten quarters and reflect our financial goals to grow organically and through acquisitions. We have diversified our end markets and business model exposure. Our acquisitions continued to perform well, contributing strongly to our overall sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter. We remain very confident in our tremendous team, our balanced business, a strong balance sheet, and our ability to continue building and strengthening DXP through key initiatives and acquisitions. We expect to continue delivering exceptional performance and growth in the years ahead. Total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2023, was $427.0 million. DXP's secured leverage ratio or net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.52:1.0 with a covenant EBITDA of $146.4 million for the last twelve months ending March 31, 2023. We expect to find ways to continue the momentum through fiscal 2023.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DXP supplements reporting of net income with non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP net income and net debt. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and non-GAAP net income referred to in this press release are included below under "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information".

The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Company’s financial covenants under its credit facility. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors’ understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net income, the Company believes it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives. Free Cash Flow reconciles to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of cash flows from operations as provided below. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity metric because it measures, during a given period, the amount of cash generated that is available to fund acquisitions, make investments, repay debt obligations, repurchase company shares, and for certain other activities.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of low commodity prices of oil and gas; the Company's expectations regarding the filing of the Form 10-Q; the description of the anticipated changes in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and the results of operations and the Company's assessment of the impact of such anticipated changes; the Company’s business, the Company’s future profitability, cash flow, liquidity, and growth. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; decreases in oil and natural gas industry expenditure levels, which may result from decreased oil and natural gas prices or other factors; inability of the Company or its independent auditors to complete the work necessary in order to file the Form 10-Q, in the expected time frame; unanticipated changes to the Company's operating results in the Form 10-Q as filed or in relation to prior periods, including as compared to the anticipated changes stated here; unanticipated impact of such changes and its materiality; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19, ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, "may,” "will,” "should,” "intend,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "potential,” "goal,” or "continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors” and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

424,267

 

 

$

319,411

 

Cost of sales

 

 

299,226

 

 

 

224,527

 

Gross profit

 

 

125,041

 

 

 

94,884

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

89,642

 

 

 

73,325

 

Operating income

 

 

35,399

 

 

 

21,559

 

Other (income) loss

 

 

(469

)

 

 

536

 

Interest expense

 

 

11,521

 

 

 

5,162

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

24,347

 

 

 

15,861

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

6,767

 

 

 

3,332

 

Net income

 

 

17,580

 

 

 

12,529

 

Net (loss) attributable to NCI*

 

 

 

 

 

(113

)

Net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.

 

 

17,580

 

 

 

12,642

 

Preferred stock dividend

 

 

23

 

 

 

23

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

17,557

 

 

$

12,619

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

 

18,436

 

 

 

19,374

 

 

 

 

 

 

*NCI represents non-controlling interest

Business segment financial highlights:

  • Service Centers’ revenue for the first quarter was $295.2 million, a 5.7 percent sequential increase and an increase of 34.9 percent year-over-year with a 15.1 percent operating income margin.
  • Innovative Pumping Solutions’ revenue for the first quarter was $62.0 million, a sequential decrease of 1.3 percent and an increase of 16.9 percent year-over-year with a 16.6 percent operating income margin.
  • Supply Chain Services’ revenue for the first quarter was $67.0 million, a 2.0 percent sequential increase and an increase of 41.0 percent year-over-year with a 8.2 percent operating income margin.

SEGMENT DATA

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

Sales

2023

 

2022

Service Centers

$

295,226

 

$

218,797

Innovative Pumping Solutions

 

61,998

 

 

53,058

Supply Chain Services

 

67,043

 

 

47,556

Total DXP Sales

$

424,267

 

$

319,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

Operating Income

2023

 

2022

Service Centers

$

44,705

 

$

27,351

Innovative Pumping Solutions

 

10,305

 

 

7,069

Supply Chain Services

 

5,514

 

 

4,020

Total segments operating income

$

60,524

 

$

38,440

Reconciliation of Operating Income for Reportable Segments

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

Operating income for reportable segments

$

60,524

 

 

$

38,440

Adjustment for:

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

4,758

 

 

 

4,235

Corporate expenses

 

20,367

 

 

 

12,646

Total operating income

$

35,399

 

 

$

21,559

Interest expense

 

11,521

 

 

 

5,162

Other (income) loss

 

(469

)

 

 

536

Income before income taxes

$

24,347

 

 

$

15,861

 

 

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

($ thousands)

 

The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, to income before taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

Income before income taxes

$

24,347

 

$

15,861

Plus: interest expense

 

11,521

 

 

5,162

Plus: depreciation and amortization

 

6,782

 

 

6,752

EBITDA

$

42,650

 

$

27,775

 

 

 

 

Plus: NCI income (loss) before tax*

$

 

$

113

Plus: stock compensation expense

 

476

 

 

370

Adjusted EBITDA

$

43,126

 

$

28,258

 

* NCI represents non-controlling interest

 

 

 

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

58,282

 

$

46,026

Restricted cash

 

 

91

 

 

91

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts

 

 

311,387

 

 

320,880

Inventories

 

 

109,403

 

 

101,392

Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings

 

 

41,967

 

 

23,588

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

17,238

 

 

21,644

Income taxes receivable

 

 

972

 

 

2,493

Total current assets

 

$

539,340

 

$

516,114

Property and equipment, net

 

 

47,754

 

 

45,964

Goodwill

 

 

333,816

 

 

333,759

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

 

 

74,830

 

 

79,585

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

52,353

 

 

57,402

Other long-term assets

 

 

5,068

 

 

4,456

Total assets

 

$

1,053,161

 

$

1,037,280

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of debt

 

$

4,369

 

$

4,369

Trade accounts payable

 

 

106,320

 

 

100,784

Accrued wages and benefits

 

 

26,617

 

 

26,260

Customer advances

 

 

14,507

 

 

20,128

Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits

 

 

10,183

 

 

10,411

Federal income taxes payable

 

 

6,266

 

 

Current-portion operating lease liabilities

 

 

17,698

 

 

18,083

Other current liabilities

 

 

38,795

 

 

32,866

Total current liabilities

 

$

224,755

 

$

212,901

Long-term debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs

 

 

408,755

 

 

409,205

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

38,507

 

 

40,189

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

4,770

 

 

4,701

Deferred income taxes

 

 

2,090

 

 

4,892

Total long-term liabilities

 

$

454,122

 

$

458,987

Total Liabilities

 

$

678,877

 

$

671,888

Equity:

 

 

 

 

Total DXP Enterprises, Inc. equity

 

 

374,284

 

 

365,392

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,053,161

 

$

1,037,280

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

($ thousands)

 

The following table is a reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash flow from operating activities, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash from operating activities

 

$

26,449

 

 

$

2,680

 

Less: purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(3,804

)

 

 

(740

)

Free cash flow

 

$

22,645

 

 

$

1,940

 

 

Note: Supplemental non-cash items include share repurchases which have been excluded.

 

