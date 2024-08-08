DXP Enterprises, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

DXP Enterprises, Inc. ("DXP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The following are results for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024, where appropriate. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Sales increased 8.0 percent sequentially to $445.6 million, compared to $412.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and increased 4.1 percent compared to $428.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter was $16.7 million, compared to $19.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter was $1.00 based upon 16.7 million diluted shares, compared to $1.06 earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023, based on 18.1 million diluted shares. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.02 for the second quarter compared to $1.06 in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $48.2 million compared to $45.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 10.8 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively.

Free Cash Flow (cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures) for the second quarter was $5.9 million, compared to $(4.2) million for the second quarter of 2023.

David R. Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Second quarter results reflect the execution of our growth strategy and the resilience and durability of DXP’s business. We are pleased with our sequential sales growth and strength in our gross profit margins. This resulted in operating leverage that produced earnings per share of $1.00. DXP’s second quarter 2024 sales were $445.6 million, or an 8.0 percent increase over the first quarter of 2024. Sequential organic sales for the quarter increased 5.3 percent or $21.3 million and acquisitions added another $23.4 million in sales during Q2. Adjusted EBITDA grew $7.9 million, or 19.5 percent over the first quarter of 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, sales were $306.5 million for Service Center, $73.4 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions, and $65.7 million for Supply Chain Services. Overall, we are very pleased with our performance and the progress DXP continues to make as a growth company.”

Kent Yee, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, remarked, "DXP achieved another high watermark quarter with an 8.0 percent sequential sales increase to $445.6 million in sales and 10.8 percent Adjusted EBITDA margins. We have closed four acquisitions through the second quarter, and we anticipate closing at least two more acquisitions during the second half of 2024. This quarters financial results reflect continued execution of our strategic goals and the impact of our diversification efforts, an overall reduced energy industry exposure, and a strong balance sheet to support our key initiatives. Total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2024, was $545.9 million. DXP’s secured leverage ratio or net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.64:1.0 with a covenant EBITDA of $187.6 million for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2024.”

Conference Call Information

DXP Enterprises, Inc. management will host a conference call, August 9, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s financial results. The conference call may be accessed by going to https://ir.dxpe.com.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.dxpe.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call. A slide presentation highlighting the Company’s results and key performance indicators will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout North America and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DXP supplements reporting of net income with certain non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Free Cash Flow. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow and net debt referred to in this press release are included below under "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information".

The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Company’s financial covenants under its credit facilities. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors’ understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, the Company believes it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives. Free Cash Flow reconciles to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of cash flows from operations as provided below. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity metric because it measures, during a given period, the amount of cash generated that is available to fund acquisitions, make investments, repay debt obligations, repurchase shares of the Company's common stock, and for certain other activities.

Information Related to Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those about the Company’s expectations regarding the Company's expectations regarding the filing of the Form 10-Q; the description of the anticipated changes in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and the results of operations and the Company's assessment of the impact of such anticipated changes; the Company’s business, the Company’s future profitability, cash flow, liquidity, and growth. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effectiveness of management’s strategies and decisions; our ability to implement our internal growth and acquisition growth strategies; general economic and business conditions specific to our primary customers; changes in government regulations; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we may acquire; new or modified statutory or regulatory requirements; availability of materials and labor; inability to obtain or delay in obtaining government or third-party approvals and permits; non-performance by third parties of their contractual obligations; unforeseen hazards such as weather conditions, acts of war or terrorist acts and the governmental or military response thereto; cyber-attacks adversely affecting our operations; other geological, operating and economic considerations and declining prices and market conditions, including supply or demand for maintenance, repair and operating products, equipment and service; inability of the Company or its independent auditors to complete the work necessary in order to file the Form 10-Q in the expected time frame; unanticipated changes to the Company's operating results in the Form 10-Q as filed or in relation to prior periods, including as compared to the anticipated changes stated here; unanticipated impact of such changes and its materiality; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, "may,” "will,” "should,” "intend,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "potential,” "goal,” or "continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors” and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $ 445,556 $ 428,040 $ 858,191 $ 852,307 Cost of sales 307,763 296,188 596,516 595,414 Gross profit 137,793 131,852 261,675 256,893 Selling, general and administrative expenses 100,441 94,372 195,192 184,014 Income from operations 37,352 37,480 66,483 72,879 Other income, net (1,035 ) (242 ) (3,004 ) (712 ) Interest expense 15,384 11,863 30,928 23,384 Income before income taxes 23,003 25,859 38,559 50,207 Provision for income taxes 6,310 6,805 10,534 13,573 Net income 16,693 19,054 28,025 36,634 Preferred stock dividend 22 22 45 45 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 16,671 $ 19,032 $ 27,980 $ 36,589 Net income $ 16,693 $ 19,054 $ 28,025 $ 36,634 Foreign currency translation adjustments 93 659 (521 ) 757 Comprehensive income $ 16,786 $ 19,713 $ 27,504 $ 37,391 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.11 $ 1.75 $ 2.10 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.06 $ 1.66 $ 2.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,868 17,211 15,998 17,402 Diluted 16,708 18,051 16,838 18,242

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 49,936 $ 173,120 Restricted cash 90 91 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,511 and $5,584, respectively 326,583 311,171 Inventories 107,483 103,805 Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings 36,741 42,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,262 18,044 Total current assets 544,095 648,554 Property and equipment, net 68,407 61,618 Goodwill 426,821 343,991 Other intangible assets, net 85,895 63,895 Operating lease right of use assets, net 50,520 48,729 Other long-term assets 13,408 10,649 Total assets $ 1,189,146 $ 1,177,436 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt $ 5,500 $ 5,500 Trade accounts payable 101,185 96,469 Accrued wages and benefits 32,987 36,238 Customer advances 13,286 12,160 Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits 12,080 9,506 Short-term operating lease liabilities 15,218 15,438 Other current liabilities 47,447 48,854 Total current liabilities 227,703 224,165 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts 519,735 520,697 Long-term operating lease liabilities 36,617 34,336 Other long-term liabilities 20,410 17,359 Total long-term liabilities 576,762 572,392 Total liabilities 804,465 796,557 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized 1 1 Series B preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized 15 15 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 15,788,714 and 16,177,237 outstanding, respectively 345 345 Additional paid-in capital 216,803 216,482 Retained earnings 347,251 319,271 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,761 ) (31,240 ) Treasury stock, at cost 4,607,773 and 4,141,989 shares, respectively (147,973 ) (123,995 ) Total DXP Enterprises, Inc. equity 384,681 380,879 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,189,146 $ 1,177,436

Business segment financial highlights:

Service Centers’ revenue for the second quarter was $306.5 million, a decrease of 2.3 percent year-over-year, with a 14.3 percent operating income margin.

Innovative Pumping Solutions’ revenue for the second quarter was $73.4 million, an increase of 52.7 percent year-over-year, with a 18.2 percent operating income margin.

Supply Chain Services’ revenue for the second quarter was $65.7 million, a decrease of 0.8 percent year-over-year, with a 8.9 percent operating income margin.

SEGMENT DATA ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Sales 2024 2023 2024 2023 Service Centers $ 306,516 $ 313,806 $ 594,952 $ 619,619 Innovative Pumping Solutions 73,377 48,067 135,592 99,478 Supply Chain Services 65,663 66,167 127,647 133,210 Total Sales $ 445,556 $ 428,040 $ 858,191 $ 852,307 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Operating Income 2024 2023 2024 2023 Service Centers $ 43,855 $ 46,823 $ 84,175 $ 92,637 Innovative Pumping Solutions 13,366 6,760 20,336 15,956 Supply Chain Services 5,823 5,416 11,085 10,930 Total Segments Operating Income $ 63,044 $ 58,999 $ 115,596 $ 119,523

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME FOR REPORTABLE SEGMENTS ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations for reportable segments $ 63,044 $ 58,999 $ 115,596 $ 119,523 Adjustment for: Amortization of intangibles 4,719 4,582 9,088 9,340 Corporate expenses 20,973 16,937 40,025 37,304 Income from operations $ 37,352 $ 37,480 $ 66,483 $ 72,879 Interest expense 15,384 11,863 30,928 23,384 Other income, net (1,035 ) (242 ) (3,004 ) (712 ) Income before income taxes $ 23,003 $ 25,859 $ 38,559 $ 50,207

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

($ thousands, unaudited)

The following table sets forth the reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income before income taxes $ 23,003 $ 25,859 $ 38,559 $ 50,207 Plus: Interest expense 15,384 11,863 30,928 23,384 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 8,127 6,703 15,665 13,485 EBITDA $ 46,514 $ 44,425 $ 85,152 $ 87,076 Plus: other non-recurring items(1) 500 — 1,342 — Plus: stock compensation expense 1,212 871 2,076 1,347 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,226 $ 45,296 $ 88,570 $ 88,423 Operating Income Margin 8.4 % 8.8 % 7.7 % 8.6 % EBITDA Margin 10.4 % 10.4 % 9.9 % 10.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.8 % 10.6 % 10.3 % 10.4 % (1) Other non-recurring items includes unique acquisition integration costs and other non-cash, non-recurring costs not related to continuing business operations.

The following table sets forth the reconciliation of Organic Sales and Organic Sales per Business Day to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales by Business Segment Service Centers $ 306,516 $ 313,806 $ 594,952 $ 619,619 Innovative Pumping Solutions 73,377 48,067 135,592 99,478 Supply Chain Services 65,663 66,167 127,647 133,210 Total DXP Sales $ 445,556 $ 428,040 $ 858,191 $ 852,307 Acquisition Sales 23,403 7,265 35,178 26,398 Organic Sales $ 422,153 $ 420,775 $ 823,013 $ 825,909 Business Days 64 64 127 128 Sales per Business Day $ 6,962 $ 6,688 $ 6,757 $ 6,659 Organic Sales per Business Day $ 6,596 $ 6,575 $ 6,480 $ 6,452

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION CONTINUED

($ thousands, unaudited)

The following table sets forth the reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash from operating activities $ 14,735 $ (2,430 ) $ 41,724 $ 24,017 Less: purchases of property and equipment (8,825 ) (1,813 ) (11,719 ) (5,617 ) Free Cash Flow $ 5,910 $ (4,243 ) $ 30,005 $ 18,400

The following table is a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc., a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 16,693 $ 19,054 $ 28,025 $ 36,634 One-time non-cash items 500 — 1,342 — Adjustment for taxes (137 ) — (367 ) — Adjusted Net Income $ 17,056 $ 19,054 $ 29,000 $ 36,634 Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding Diluted 16,708 18,051 16,838 18,242 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.00 $ 1.06 $ 1.66 $ 2.01 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.02 $ 1.06 $ 1.72 $ 2.01

