Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie

WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7

18.11.2025 09:55:53

Edison issues report on Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN)

18-Nov-2025 / 08:55 GMT/BST
18-Nov-2025 / 08:55 GMT/BST

 

London, UK, 18 November 2025

 

Edison issues report on Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN)

Edison issues report on Deutsche Beteiligungs (FRA: DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs’ (DBAG’s) NAV total return (TR) of 2.1% in 9M25 was dampened by the continued weak market backdrop in Germany. That said, DBAG has seen a good flow of transactional opportunities, both in terms of new investments (underpinned by, among others, its ability to structure more complex deals involving bilateral agreements with existing owners) and exits (as illustrated by the successful realisation of duagon, signed in September 2025). DBAG is now fully invested, but continues its new deal origination and buybacks given the contracted exit proceeds and the fact that portfolio companies representing over 20% of its NAV are subject to ongoing discussions with investors on realisations. Share repurchases were NAV-accretive given the wide discount at which DBAG’s shares trade to the NAV of its private market investments (34.8% at present), on top of which DBAG’s shares offer exposure to its fund services business, generating recurring earnings (guided at €10–15m in FY25).

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2231696  18-Nov-2025 

