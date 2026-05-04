Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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04.05.2026 11:05:00
Eli Lilly Just Announced Fantastic News for Shareholders
Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) broad range of drugs has helped build its success over time, but in recent years, one particular portfolio has supercharged growth. I'm talking about the company's weight loss drugs. The key product is tirzepatide, sold under the names Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss.They are part of the GLP-1 class of drugs that have taken the world by storm -- demand for these products has been so high at times that it's even created supply shortages. (Supply is fine now, due to Lilly's major investment in manufacturing.) And these products have generated enormous levels of revenue growth for the pharma giant.Of course, Lilly isn't alone in this market -- it shares the space with Novo Nordisk, seller of blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. And Lilly also faces the possibility of more competition down the road as big pharma players and biotech companies -- for example, Pfizer and Viking Therapeutics -- aim to enter the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
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30.04.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Überraschend starkes Quartal für Lilly - Ziele angehoben (dpa-AFX)
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30.04.26
|Eli Lilly profits more than double as weight-loss revenue soars (Financial Times)
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30.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Überraschend starkes Quartal für Lilly - Pharmahersteller erhöht Ziele (dpa-AFX)
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28.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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14.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|813,30
|2,13%