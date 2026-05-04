Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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04.05.2026 11:05:00

Eli Lilly Just Announced Fantastic News for Shareholders

Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) broad range of drugs has helped build its success over time, but in recent years, one particular portfolio has supercharged growth. I'm talking about the company's weight loss drugs. The key product is tirzepatide, sold under the names Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss.They are part of the GLP-1 class of drugs that have taken the world by storm -- demand for these products has been so high at times that it's even created supply shortages. (Supply is fine now, due to Lilly's major investment in manufacturing.) And these products have generated enormous levels of revenue growth for the pharma giant.Of course, Lilly isn't alone in this market -- it shares the space with Novo Nordisk, seller of blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. And Lilly also faces the possibility of more competition down the road as big pharma players and biotech companies -- for example, Pfizer and Viking Therapeutics -- aim to enter the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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