Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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12.10.2026 10:26:00

Eli Lilly Stock Has Pulled Back 8%. History Says This Is What Happens Next.

Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) shareholders shouldn't have any reason to complain. The big pharma stock is up 41% over the past 12 months and has more than doubled over the past three years.

But if you're looking for a crack in the armor, there's one to be found. Lilly's shares have pulled back roughly 8% in recent weeks. Don't make too much of this decline, though. History has a clear message about what happens next.

Perhaps the best explanation for Lilly's 8% pullback is the simplest one: Many investors are taking profits after a remarkable run. In August, Lilly's share price reached an all-time high following a 50% gain in less than four months. That kind of tremendous return in such a short period makes it quite tempting to take at least some money off the table.

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Eli Lilly 1 054,40 0,69% Eli Lilly

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