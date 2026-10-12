Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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12.10.2026 10:26:00
Eli Lilly Stock Has Pulled Back 8%. History Says This Is What Happens Next.
Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) shareholders shouldn't have any reason to complain. The big pharma stock is up 41% over the past 12 months and has more than doubled over the past three years.
But if you're looking for a crack in the armor, there's one to be found. Lilly's shares have pulled back roughly 8% in recent weeks. Don't make too much of this decline, though. History has a clear message about what happens next.
Perhaps the best explanation for Lilly's 8% pullback is the simplest one: Many investors are taking profits after a remarkable run. In August, Lilly's share price reached an all-time high following a 50% gain in less than four months. That kind of tremendous return in such a short period makes it quite tempting to take at least some money off the table.
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24.09.26
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22.09.26
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Analysen zu Eli Lilly
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|Eli Lilly Buy
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|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|1 054,40
|0,69%
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