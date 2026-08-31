Emerald Horizon Aktie

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WKN DE: A42CXA / ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1

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31.08.2026 09:07:12

Emerald Horizon INVITATION PRESS CONFERENCE


EQS-Media / 31.08.2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST

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INVITATION — PRESS CONFERENCE

Emerald Horizon and VDL Groep: first joint press conference

Graz, Tuesday, 8 September 2026, 10:30 CEST — Emerald LaboraTHorium

------------------------------------------------------------

Dear press representatives,

On 8 September in Graz, the senior leadership of Emerald Horizon AG and of the Dutch VDL Groep will appear together in front of the public for the first time.

Two questions are at the centre of the press conference: how is the work divided between development in Graz and industrialisation in Eindhoven? And how does the path lead from the functional models to series production?

ON THE PANEL

Florian Wagner, CEO and Founder, Emerald Horizon AG
Dr Mario J. Müller, Vice President R&D, Emerald Horizon AG
Hans Priem, Vice President Business Development, VDL ETG
Markjan Vermeer, Managing Director, VDL ETG Technology & Development

Moderation: Norbert G. Hofer, MBA, Vice President Strategic Communications

Questions to Markjan Vermeer will be asked and answered in English.

PROGRAMME

10:00 — Accreditation, distribution of press kits
10:30 — Press conference followed by Q&A

Press photos and one-on-one interviews in the media zone

VENUE

Emerald LaboraTHorium, Karl-Huber-Gasse 15, 8041 Graz, Austria

FILMING AND PHOTOGRAPHY IN THE LABORATORY AREAS

Photo and video recordings are possible in selected areas of the LaboraTHorium. The labor ist subject to safety and permit requirements, and some zones are not accessible.


ACCREDITATION

By Friday, 4 September 2026, 12:00 CEST
Melanie Koch — koch@emerald-horizon.com
Please state: media outlet, names and number of people attending and whether a camera crew will accompany you.

PRESS CONTACT

Norbert G. Hofer, MBA
Vice President Strategic Communications, Emerald Horizon AG
hofer@emerald-horizon.com

------------------------------------------------------------

About Emerald Horizon

Emerald Horizon AG was founded in Graz in 2019 and develops technologies for safe and scalable energy supply. Its modular SMRX system combines the DUALstorePLUS hybrid storage unit with ADES, a subcritical thorium-based energy source. The company operates subsidiaries in Slovakia and the United States, contributes to Technical Working Groups 2 and 6 of the EU SMR Alliance initiated by the European Commission, and has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 26 June 2026 (ISIN AT0000A3UZE1, ticker SMRX).

www.emerald-horizon.com

About VDL Groep

Strength through cooperation. That is the foundation of VDL Groep, the international industrial family company with its headquarters in the Brainport Eindhoven region. Founded in 1953, now 70 years later, the third generation of the Van der Leegte family has been at the helm since 2017. VDL Groep, with over 14,000 employees, is active in 20 countries. 

www.vdlgroep.com
 

 

 

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: Emerald Horizon AG
Key word(s): Energy

31.08.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Emerald Horizon AG
Karl-Huber-Gasse 15
8041 Graz
Austria
E-mail: office@emerald-horizon.com
ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1
WKN: A42CXA
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 8945008L6AXTVW4PDF22
EQS News ID: 2390738

 
End of News EQS Media

2390738  31.08.2026 CET/CEST

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