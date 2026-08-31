Emerald Horizon INVITATION PRESS CONFERENCE



EQS-Media / 31.08.2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST



INVITATION — PRESS CONFERENCE



Emerald Horizon and VDL Groep: first joint press conference



Graz, Tuesday, 8 September 2026, 10:30 CEST — Emerald LaboraTHorium



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Dear press representatives,



On 8 September in Graz, the senior leadership of Emerald Horizon AG and of the Dutch VDL Groep will appear together in front of the public for the first time.



Two questions are at the centre of the press conference: how is the work divided between development in Graz and industrialisation in Eindhoven? And how does the path lead from the functional models to series production?



ON THE PANEL



Florian Wagner, CEO and Founder, Emerald Horizon AG

Dr Mario J. Müller, Vice President R&D, Emerald Horizon AG

Hans Priem, Vice President Business Development, VDL ETG

Markjan Vermeer, Managing Director, VDL ETG Technology & Development



Moderation: Norbert G. Hofer, MBA, Vice President Strategic Communications



Questions to Markjan Vermeer will be asked and answered in English.



PROGRAMME



10:00 — Accreditation, distribution of press kits

10:30 — Press conference followed by Q&A

Press photos and one-on-one interviews in the media zone



VENUE



Emerald LaboraTHorium, Karl-Huber-Gasse 15, 8041 Graz, Austria



FILMING AND PHOTOGRAPHY IN THE LABORATORY AREAS



Photo and video recordings are possible in selected areas of the LaboraTHorium. The labor ist subject to safety and permit requirements, and some zones are not accessible.



ACCREDITATION



By Friday, 4 September 2026, 12:00 CEST

Melanie Koch — koch@emerald-horizon.com

Please state: media outlet, names and number of people attending and whether a camera crew will accompany you.



PRESS CONTACT



Norbert G. Hofer, MBA

Vice President Strategic Communications, Emerald Horizon AG

hofer@emerald-horizon.com



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About Emerald Horizon

Emerald Horizon AG was founded in Graz in 2019 and develops technologies for safe and scalable energy supply. Its modular SMRX system combines the DUALstorePLUS hybrid storage unit with ADES, a subcritical thorium-based energy source. The company operates subsidiaries in Slovakia and the United States, contributes to Technical Working Groups 2 and 6 of the EU SMR Alliance initiated by the European Commission, and has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 26 June 2026 (ISIN AT0000A3UZE1, ticker SMRX).

www.emerald-horizon.com



About VDL Groep

Strength through cooperation. That is the foundation of VDL Groep, the international industrial family company with its headquarters in the Brainport Eindhoven region. Founded in 1953, now 70 years later, the third generation of the Van der Leegte family has been at the helm since 2017. VDL Groep, with over 14,000 employees, is active in 20 countries.

www.vdlgroep.com

