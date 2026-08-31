Emerald Horizon Aktie
WKN DE: A42CXA / ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1
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31.08.2026 09:07:12
Emerald Horizon INVITATION PRESS CONFERENCE
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INVITATION — PRESS CONFERENCE
Press photos and one-on-one interviews in the media zone
Emerald Horizon AG was founded in Graz in 2019 and develops technologies for safe and scalable energy supply. Its modular SMRX system combines the DUALstorePLUS hybrid storage unit with ADES, a subcritical thorium-based energy source. The company operates subsidiaries in Slovakia and the United States, contributes to Technical Working Groups 2 and 6 of the EU SMR Alliance initiated by the European Commission, and has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 26 June 2026 (ISIN AT0000A3UZE1, ticker SMRX).
www.emerald-horizon.com
Strength through cooperation. That is the foundation of VDL Groep, the international industrial family company with its headquarters in the Brainport Eindhoven region. Founded in 1953, now 70 years later, the third generation of the Van der Leegte family has been at the helm since 2017. VDL Groep, with over 14,000 employees, is active in 20 countries.
www.vdlgroep.com
End of Media Release
Issuer: Emerald Horizon AG
Key word(s): Energy
31.08.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emerald Horizon AG
|Karl-Huber-Gasse 15
|8041 Graz
|Austria
|E-mail:
|office@emerald-horizon.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3UZE1
|WKN:
|A42CXA
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|8945008L6AXTVW4PDF22
|EQS News ID:
|2390738
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2390738 31.08.2026 CET/CEST
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