25.01.2024 06:58:22
Emmi growing in line with its strategic priorities
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Lucerne, 25 January 2024 – In a continuously challenging market environment, the Emmi Group achieved broad-based organic growth of 3.5% in 2023. This reflects the focused implementation of the strategy, the differentiated market positions and the innovative brand portfolio. Adjusted for negative currency and acquisition effects, annual sales rose by 0.3% to CHF 4,242.4 million in 2023. Emmi grew in line with its strategic priorities in the key markets of the division Americas, in Switzerland and in strategic niches such as ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte. Organic growth is therefore in line with the communicated forecast for the 2023 financial year.
Division Switzerland
About Emmi
Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 13 countries.
Emmi’s business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at 57 of its own production sites in eleven countries. With more than 9,000 employees, around 70% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 4.2 billion in 2023.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Emmi AG
|815,50
|-4,84%
