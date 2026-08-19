aap Implantate Aktie

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WKN DE: A3H210 / ISIN: DE000A3H2101

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19.08.2026 09:19:54

EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Changes in the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
aap Implantate AG: Changes in the Management Board

19-Aug-2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aap Implantate AG informs that Mr. Rubino Di Girolamo will resign from his position as a member of the Company's Management Board, including the office of Chief Executive Officer/CEO, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, as of December 31, 2026 and will thus leave the Company's Management Board prematurely.

Today, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Cornelius Fink as a member of the Executive Board with immediate effect. Mr. Fink will assume responsibility for the Trauma division.

In addition, the Supervisory Board today appointed Ms. Nicole Kassel as a member of the Board of Management with responsibility for Finance (CFO) with immediate effect.

+++



Contact:
aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Vorsitzender des Vorstands / CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin
Tel.: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de


End of Inside Information

19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111
E-mail: info@aap.de
Internet: www.aap.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2101
WKN: A3H210
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 39120001TRQTQ01LPP57
EQS News ID: 2385282

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2385282  19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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