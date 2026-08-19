EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Changes in the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

aap Implantate AG: Changes in the Management Board



19-Aug-2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





aap Implantate AG informs that Mr. Rubino Di Girolamo will resign from his position as a member of the Company's Management Board, including the office of Chief Executive Officer/CEO, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, as of December 31, 2026 and will thus leave the Company's Management Board prematurely.

Today, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Cornelius Fink as a member of the Executive Board with immediate effect. Mr. Fink will assume responsibility for the Trauma division.

In addition, the Supervisory Board today appointed Ms. Nicole Kassel as a member of the Board of Management with responsibility for Finance (CFO) with immediate effect.

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Contact:aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Vorsitzender des Vorstands / CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 BerlinTel.: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de