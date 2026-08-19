aap Implantate Aktie
WKN DE: A3H210 / ISIN: DE000A3H2101
|
19.08.2026 09:19:54
EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Changes in the Management Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
aap Implantate AG informs that Mr. Rubino Di Girolamo will resign from his position as a member of the Company's Management Board, including the office of Chief Executive Officer/CEO, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, as of December 31, 2026 and will thus leave the Company's Management Board prematurely.
Today, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Cornelius Fink as a member of the Executive Board with immediate effect. Mr. Fink will assume responsibility for the Trauma division.
In addition, the Supervisory Board today appointed Ms. Nicole Kassel as a member of the Board of Management with responsibility for Finance (CFO) with immediate effect.
+++
Contact:
aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Vorsitzender des Vorstands / CEO; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin
Tel.: +49/30/750 19 – 170; Fax: +49/30/750 19 – 290; r.digirolamo@aap.de
End of Inside Information
19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aap Implantate AG
|Lorenzweg 5
|12099 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 75 019-111
|E-mail:
|info@aap.de
|Internet:
|www.aap.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2101
|WKN:
|A3H210
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|39120001TRQTQ01LPP57
|EQS News ID:
|2385282
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2385282 19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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