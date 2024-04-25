EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A. reached a non-binding agreement in principle on a restructuring with bondholdersA.:

25.04.2024 11:16:14

Adler Group S.A. reached a non-binding agreement in principle on a restructuring with bondholders

Adler Group S.A. reached a non-binding agreement in principle on a restructuring with bondholdersA.:

Adler Group S.A. reached a non-binding agreement in principle on a restructuring with bondholders

Luxembourg, 25 April 2024 – Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) is currently in advanced negotiations with a steering committee of bondholders (“SteerCo”) to, among others, refinance and extend existing financial indebtedness, partially subordinate existing financial indebtedness and issue instruments representing majority voting control in Adler Group to bondholders.

These discussions have resulted in a non-binding agreement in principle and the parties are aiming for a lock-up agreement (“Lock-up Agreement”) to be signed with the members of the SteerCo and further bondholders of the Group in due course. Further information will be provided upon signing of a Lock-up Agreement. Whether a Lock-up Agreement will be concluded remains uncertain as the parties have not yet reached a final agreement.

 

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Financial Communications

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com

 

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 25 April 2024

Adler Group S.A.

Board of Directors


Contact:
Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO


