EQS-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 6-10 October 2025

Ad-hoc release, 13 October 2025

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 6-10 October 2025

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).



The transactions are part of a share buyback programme announced on 8 September 2025, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.



The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 06.10.2025

NL0000235190



10,000

201.2765 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 07.10.2025 NL0000235190 10,000 202.3910 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 08.10.2025 NL0000235190 10,000 204.2627 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 09.10.2025 NL0000235190 8,000 205.6779 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 10.10.2025 NL0000235190 4,000 203.5444 XPAR TOTAL 42,000 203.3072

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.

