Airbus Aktie
WKN: 938914 / ISIN: NL0000235190
|
13.10.2025 17:45:14
EQS-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 6-10 October 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad-hoc release, 13 October 2025
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 6-10 October 2025
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.
Contacts for the media
End of Inside Information
13-Oct-2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2212180
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2212180 13-Oct-2025 CET/CEST
