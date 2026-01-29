Bajaj Mobility Aktie

Bajaj Mobility für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 06:24:13

EQS-Adhoc: Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Preliminary unaudited figures 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Preliminary Results
Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Preliminary unaudited figures 2025

29-Jan-2026 / 06:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No.  Nr. 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 53 KR           

 
Mattighofen, 29 January 2026

Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Preliminary unaudited figures 2025
 

  • Revenue EUR 1,009 million (-46 %)
  • Restructuring gain of EUR 1,193 million
  • EBITDA: EUR 874 million
  • EBIT: EUR 748 million
  • Equity: EUR 385 million
  • Equity ratio increases to 24.3%
  • Significant reduction of the net debt to EUR 798 million
  • Employees as of 31 December 2025: 3,782
  • Outlook 2026: Focus on the motorcycle core business, efficiency gains through cost reduction, notable growth in revenue and unit sales planned


The Bajaj Mobility AG expects consolidated revenue of EUR 1,009 million for the 2025 financial year, representing a decrease of around 46% compared to the previous year. This decline is mainly attributable to the restructuring phase in the first half (H1) of 2025.

Revenue performance was accompanied by a substantial improvement in earnings. The earnings performance of Bajaj Mobility AG was primarily shaped by the restructuring and the global transformation initiated. Successful completion of the restructuring proceedings of KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH and KTM Forschungs- & Entwicklungs GmbH resulted in a restructuring gain of EUR 1,193 million, which significantly contributed to the result. Preliminary EBITDA amounted to EUR 874 million (previous year: EUR -481 million), preliminary EBIT to EUR 748 million (previous year: EUR -1,184 million). Preliminary earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 663 million (previous year: EUR -1,277 million).

The financial position also improved significantly. Free cash flow improved to EUR -34 million (previous year: EUR -776 million) and was even positive in H2. Net debt was further reduced and amounted to EUR 798 million as of 31 Dec 2025 (previous year: EUR 1.643 million). Equity was positive again at year-end and amounted to EUR 385 million (previous year: EUR -194 million). The equity ratio increased to 24.3% (previous year: -8.1%).

Preliminary key figures 2025 of the Bajaj Mobility Group (consolidated):

 

Metrics in EUR Mio. 2024 2025 ? 2024/25
       
Earnings Figures      
Revenues 1,879 1,009 -46.3%
EBITDA -481 874 N/A
EBITDA margin -25.6% 86.7%  
EBIT -1,184 748 N/A
EBIT margin -63.0% 74.2%  
       
Earnings and Cash Flow      
Earnings before taxes (EBT) -1,277 663 N/A
Net Profit -1,080 590 N/A
Free Cash-Flow -776 -34 N/A
       
Balance Sheet Figures      
Balance sheet total 2,396 1,586 -33.8%
Equity -194 385 N/A
Equity ratio -8.1% 24.3%  
Net debt 1,643 798 -51.4%
       
Other      
Investments excluding leasing 233 73 -68.6%
Number of employees (headcount) 5,310 3,782 -28.8%

 

For 2026, the focus will be on the consistent continuation of the restructuring of Bajaj Mobility AG with the goal of sustainably strengthening competitiveness. The top priority is the return to a clearly positive cash flow. Key measures will comprise reducing fixed costs, streamlining organizational structures, and sharpening the product and project portfolio.

The audited annual financial report and the sustainability report for the 2025 financial year, as well as the corporate governance report, will be available from March 26, 2026, on the company’s website www.bajajmobility.com at the following links:

https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications

https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/sustainability/publications

 

About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)

Bajaj Mobility AG is the holding company of KTM AG, one of Europe’s leading motorcycle manufacturers. With a strong focus on performance and innovation, Bajaj Mobility unites the brands KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, and GASGAS under one roof. This strong brand portfolio spans high-performance racing motorcycles, versatile street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models. Complementing this range are premium components from WP, ensuring a complete offering for riders worldwide. Through its global presence and commitment to cutting-edge technology, Bajaj Mobility continues to set benchmarks in the international motorcycle industry.

 

For further information:

Investor Relations

Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep

Phone: +43 664 2896931

E-Mail: ir@bajajmobility.com

Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Schweizer Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974; Ticker: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI



End of Inside Information

29-Jan-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bajaj Mobility AG
Stallhofnerstraße 3
5230 Mattighofen
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7742-6000
Fax: +43 (0)7742-6000300
E-mail: ir@bajajmobility.com
Internet: www.bajajmobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2267730

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2267730  29-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility) 16,84 0,24% Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. In Fernost weisen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen