Bajaj Mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
|
29.01.2026 06:24:13
EQS-Adhoc: Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Preliminary unaudited figures 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Bajaj Mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Preliminary Results
Ad-hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. Nr. 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 53 KR
Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG): Preliminary unaudited figures 2025
Revenue performance was accompanied by a substantial improvement in earnings. The earnings performance of Bajaj Mobility AG was primarily shaped by the restructuring and the global transformation initiated. Successful completion of the restructuring proceedings of KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH and KTM Forschungs- & Entwicklungs GmbH resulted in a restructuring gain of EUR 1,193 million, which significantly contributed to the result. Preliminary EBITDA amounted to EUR 874 million (previous year: EUR -481 million), preliminary EBIT to EUR 748 million (previous year: EUR -1,184 million). Preliminary earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 663 million (previous year: EUR -1,277 million).
The financial position also improved significantly. Free cash flow improved to EUR -34 million (previous year: EUR -776 million) and was even positive in H2. Net debt was further reduced and amounted to EUR 798 million as of 31 Dec 2025 (previous year: EUR 1.643 million). Equity was positive again at year-end and amounted to EUR 385 million (previous year: EUR -194 million). The equity ratio increased to 24.3% (previous year: -8.1%).
Preliminary key figures 2025 of the Bajaj Mobility Group (consolidated):
For 2026, the focus will be on the consistent continuation of the restructuring of Bajaj Mobility AG with the goal of sustainably strengthening competitiveness. The top priority is the return to a clearly positive cash flow. Key measures will comprise reducing fixed costs, streamlining organizational structures, and sharpening the product and project portfolio.
The audited annual financial report and the sustainability report for the 2025 financial year, as well as the corporate governance report, will be available from March 26, 2026, on the company’s website www.bajajmobility.com at the following links:
https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications
https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/sustainability/publications
About Bajaj Mobility AG (formerly PIERER Mobility AG)
Bajaj Mobility AG is the holding company of KTM AG, one of Europe’s leading motorcycle manufacturers. With a strong focus on performance and innovation, Bajaj Mobility unites the brands KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, and GASGAS under one roof. This strong brand portfolio spans high-performance racing motorcycles, versatile street and offroad bikes, and travel-oriented models. Complementing this range are premium components from WP, ensuring a complete offering for riders worldwide. Through its global presence and commitment to cutting-edge technology, Bajaj Mobility continues to set benchmarks in the international motorcycle industry.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep
Phone: +43 664 2896931
E-Mail: ir@bajajmobility.com
Website: https://www.bajajmobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Schweizer Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974; Ticker: BMAG; Bloomberg: BMAG SW, BMAG AV; Reuters: BMAG.S, BMAG.VI
End of Inside Information
29-Jan-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bajaj Mobility AG
|Stallhofnerstraße 3
|5230 Mattighofen
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7742-6000
|Fax:
|+43 (0)7742-6000300
|E-mail:
|ir@bajajmobility.com
|Internet:
|www.bajajmobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2267730
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2267730 29-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
Analysen zu Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bajaj Mobility (ex Pierer Mobility)
|16,84
|0,24%