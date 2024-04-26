EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Interim Report

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report



26-Apr-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

April 26, 2024

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at March 31, 2024, which covers the results of its business activities for the first three months of 2024.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended March 31, 2024 amounted to CHF 260 mn (loss of CHF 254 mn in the same period 2023). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The interim report as at March 31, 2024, is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q124 or www.bbbiotech.com .

For further information:

Media Relations

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.