|
26.04.2024 07:00:13
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
April 26, 2024
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at March 31, 2024, which covers the results of its business activities for the first three months of 2024.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended March 31, 2024 amounted to CHF 260 mn (loss of CHF 254 mn in the same period 2023). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.
The interim report as at March 31, 2024, is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q124 or www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Media Relations
www.bbbiotech.com
Company profile
End of Inside Information
26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1889669
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1889669 26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BB Biotech AGmehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|EQS-News: BB Biotech presents solid first-quarter results; biotech stock market impacted by shifting views on interest rates (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|EQS-News: BB Biotech mit solidem Quartalsergebnis, Biotechkapitalmarkt von Zinserwartungen geprägt (EQS Group)
|
22.04.24
|SPI-Papier BB Biotech-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine BB Biotech-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SPI liegt zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|SPI-Papier BB Biotech-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in BB Biotech von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|SPI-Titel BB Biotech-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein BB Biotech-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BB Biotech AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BB Biotech AG
|59,35
|-0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.