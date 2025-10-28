Edison issues report on BB Biotech (BION)

BB Biotech Aktie

BB Biotech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NFN3 / ISIN: CH0038389992

28.10.2025 13:15:43

Edison Investment Research Limited
28-Oct-2025 / 12:15 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 28 October 2025

 

BB Biotech (BION) delivered strong Q325 results, underpinned by its focus on innovative biotech companies with differentiated clinical pipelines and promising long-term potential. NAV increased 24.0% (in CHF terms) and its share price rose 20.0%, both comfortably outperforming BION’s benchmark, the Nasdaq Biotech Index (15.7%). The most recent quarter benefited from improving macroeconomic conditions, including the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut in September. The sector outlook remains favourable, with M&A expected to be a key performance driver as big pharmaceutical companies replenish their pipelines ahead of a looming patent cliff. Several core portfolio holdings achieved significant clinical and regulatory milestones, supporting BION’s momentum, and others are anticipated before year-end, serving as potential near-term catalysts for portfolio performance.

