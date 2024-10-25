EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

25.10.2024 07:00:18

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

October 25, 2024

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at September 30, 2024, which covers the results of its business activities for the first nine months of 2024.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended September 30, 2024, amounted to CHF 16 mn (loss of CHF 316 mn in the same period 2023). In the third quarter a loss of CHF 157 mn (loss of CHF 48 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG’s interim report as at September 30, 2024 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q324 or www.bbbiotech.com.

 

For further information:

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch


www.bbbiotech.com

 

Company profile 
BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech AG is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.

 

 



End of Inside Information

25-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
EQS News ID: 2015461

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2015461  25-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

