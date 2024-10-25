|
25.10.2024 07:00:18
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
October 25, 2024
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at September 30, 2024, which covers the results of its business activities for the first nine months of 2024.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended September 30, 2024, amounted to CHF 16 mn (loss of CHF 316 mn in the same period 2023). In the third quarter a loss of CHF 157 mn (loss of CHF 48 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AG’s interim report as at September 30, 2024 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q324 or www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Media Relations
Company profile
End of Inside Information
25-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2015461
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2015461 25-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BB Biotech AG
|59,35
|-0,34%
