BB Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A0NFN3 / ISIN: CH0038389992
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23.10.2026 07:00:13
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
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EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
October 23, 2026
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at September 30, 2026, which covers the results of its business activities for the first nine months of 2026.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended September 30, 2026, amounted to CHF 605 mn (profit of CHF 106 mn in the same period 2025). In the third quarter a net profit of CHF 175 mn (profit of CHF 448 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AG’s interim report as at September 30, 2026, is available under www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Head BB Biotech Team
Dr. Christian Koch
Head Investor Relations
ir@bbbiotech.com
Media Relations
Fabienne Tresch, ftr@bellevue.ch
www.bbbiotech.com
End of Inside Information
23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); SIX
|LEI Code:
|391200MBZQNPFHIVKO34
|EQS News ID:
|2420562
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2420562 23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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