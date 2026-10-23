BB Biotech Aktie

BB Biotech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NFN3 / ISIN: CH0038389992

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.10.2026 07:00:13

EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

23-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

October 23, 2026

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at September 30, 2026, which covers the results of its business activities for the first nine months of 2026.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended September 30, 2026, amounted to CHF 605 mn (profit of CHF 106 mn in the same period 2025). In the third quarter a net profit of CHF 175 mn (profit of CHF 448 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG’s interim report as at September 30, 2026, is available under www.bbbiotech.com.

 

For further information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Head BB Biotech Team

Dr. Christian Koch

Head Investor Relations

ir@bbbiotech.com
Rachael Burri, rbu@bellevue.ch

Media Relations

Fabienne Tresch, ftr@bellevue.ch

 

www.bbbiotech.com


Company profile 
BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech AG is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.



End of Inside Information

23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); SIX
LEI Code: 391200MBZQNPFHIVKO34
EQS News ID: 2420562

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2420562  23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BB Biotech AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BB Biotech AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BB Biotech AG 53,20 -1,66% BB Biotech AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:31 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen