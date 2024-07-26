EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and announces a new head of its investment management team

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Personnel

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and announces a new head of its investment management team



26-Jul-2024

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

July 26, 2024

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and announces a new head of its investment management team

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2024, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2024.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2024, amounted to CHF 173 mn (loss of CHF 267 mn in H1 2023). In the second quarter a loss of CHF 87 mn (loss of CHF 13 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG’s interim report as at June 30, 2024, is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q224 or www.bbbiotech.com.



Leadership change in the investment management team

Dr. Daniel Koller, who has served as head of BB Biotech’s investment management team since 2010, has informed the board of directors of his intention to retire from his position by the end of 2024.

The board of directors has appointed Dr. Christian Koch, one of the two deputy heads, as the new head of the investment management team effective January 1, 2025.



