EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and announces a new head of its investment management team

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and announces a new head of its investment management team

July 26, 2024

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2024, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2024.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2024, amounted to CHF 173 mn (loss of CHF 267 mn in H1 2023). In the second quarter a loss of CHF 87 mn (loss of CHF 13 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG’s interim report as at June 30, 2024, is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q224 or www.bbbiotech.com.


Leadership change in the investment management team

Dr. Daniel Koller, who has served as head of BB Biotech’s investment management team since 2010, has informed the board of directors of his intention to retire from his position by the end of 2024.

The board of directors has appointed Dr. Christian Koch, one of the two deputy heads, as the new head of the investment management team effective January 1, 2025.


For further information:

Investor Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG
Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ssc@bellevue.ch
Maria-Grazia Alderuccio, mga@bellevue.ch
Claude Mikkelsen, cmi@bellevue.ch

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG
Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

 

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile 
BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.



Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
Nachrichten