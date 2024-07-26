|
26.07.2024 07:00:20
EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and announces a new head of its investment management team
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
July 26, 2024
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report and announces a new head of its investment management team
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2024, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2024.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2024, amounted to CHF 173 mn (loss of CHF 267 mn in H1 2023). In the second quarter a loss of CHF 87 mn (loss of CHF 13 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AG’s interim report as at June 30, 2024, is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q224 or www.bbbiotech.com.
Dr. Daniel Koller, who has served as head of BB Biotech’s investment management team since 2010, has informed the board of directors of his intention to retire from his position by the end of 2024.
The board of directors has appointed Dr. Christian Koch, one of the two deputy heads, as the new head of the investment management team effective January 1, 2025.
Investor Relations
Media Relations
www.bbbiotech.com
Company profile
End of Inside Information
26-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1954217
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1954217 26-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BB Biotech AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BB Biotech AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BB Biotech AG
|59,35
|-0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.