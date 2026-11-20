Bitcoin Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNV9 / ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
|
20.11.2026 09:21:03
EQS-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE: Removal of Management Board member Moritz Eckert
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Bitcoin Group SE: Removal of Management Board member Moritz Eckert
Herford, 20 November 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) resolved on 20 November 2026 to remove Mr Moritz Eckert from the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE with immediate effect. In addition, on 20 November 2026, the Supervisory Board of futurum bank AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bitcoin Group SE, resolved to remove Mr Moritz Eckert from the Management Board of futurum bank AG with immediate effect. Anton Langbroek will perform Mr Moritz Eckert’s duties at both companies until further notice.
Bitcoin Group SE
Investor Relations Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bitcoin Group SE
|Luisenstr. 4
|32052 Herford
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.5221.69435.20
|Fax:
|+49.5221.69435.25
|E-mail:
|ir2025@bitcoingroup.com
|Internet:
|www.bitcoingroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNV91
|WKN:
|A1TNV9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912007O3KBYO8R0SM92
|EQS News ID:
|2439196
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2439196 20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bitcoin Group SE
Analysen zu Bitcoin Group SE
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bitcoin Group SE
|18,21
|-3,14%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.