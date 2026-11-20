EQS-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

Bitcoin Group SE: Removal of Management Board member Moritz Eckert



20-Nov-2026 / 09:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Bitcoin Group SE: Removal of Management Board member Moritz Eckert Herford, 20 November 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) resolved on 20 November 2026 to remove Mr Moritz Eckert from the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE with immediate effect. In addition, on 20 November 2026, the Supervisory Board of futurum bank AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bitcoin Group SE, resolved to remove Mr Moritz Eckert from the Management Board of futurum bank AG with immediate effect. Anton Langbroek will perform Mr Moritz Eckert’s duties at both companies until further notice.

Contact: Bitcoin Group SE

Luisenstraße 4

32052 Herford

E-Mail: ir2026@bitcoingroup.com

Phone: +49.5221.69435.20

Telefax: +49.5221.69435.25

Website: www.bitcoingroup.com Investor Relations Contact: CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone.: +49.89.1250903-30

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Website: www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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