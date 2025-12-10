EQS-Adhoc: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback



10-Dec-2025 / 19:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Art. 17 Regulation (EU) 596/2014



Fabasoft AG resolves share buyback



Linz, 10 December 2025 – The Managing Board of Fabasoft AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2025 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 65 (1) number 4 and in accordance with Section 65 (1) number 8 of the AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act). Shares in Fabasoft AG are to be acquired up to a maximum total volume (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 1,000,000.00 (in words: 1 million euro). Based on the current share price level (XETRA closing price, as of 10 December 2025), this would be approximately 0.6% of the company's share capital.

The share buyback is to be carried out under the leadership of a bank which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of and without influence by the company. The acquisition will be carried out via the stock exchange in compliance with the so-called safe harbor provision in Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, with the exception of the purpose of the repurchase. This is broader than provided for in Art. 5 (2) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The shares may therefore be used for all purposes specified in the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 9 July 2025.

The share buyback is expected to start on 15 December 2025 and to last until 31 January 2027 at the latest. Further details will be published by Fabasoft AG prior to the start of the buyback program.

About Fabasoft:

Fabasoft is a software product company and cloud service provider for document and process management. As an Austrian IT innovation leader and DACH market leader in electronic files, the publicly traded company sets new standards for efficient and scalable business processes. In a digital ecosystem - the Fabasphere - Fabasoft offers networked software solutions for document-intense business processes. The products digitize, simplify, and accelerate business processes - supported by the targeted use of artificial intelligence that processes information based on context and automatically controls workflows. Development, operation, and data storage in the EU and Switzerland ensure full digital sovereignty.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 10 December 2025

Klaus Fahrnberger, Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0