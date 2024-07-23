EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and significant increase in EBIT in the second quarter of 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and significant increase in EBIT in the second quarter of 2024



23-Jul-2024 / 11:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and significant increase in EBIT in the second quarter of 2024

Berlin, 23 July 2024: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoport’s preliminary business figures for the second quarter of 2024 were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results:

Revenue Q2/24: +30% to €111 mn (Q2/23: € 85 mn)

EBIT Q2/24: approx. €3.6 mn (Q2/23: € -2.5 mn)

Revenue H1/24: +22% to €218 mn (H1//23: €179 mn)

EBIT H1/24: approx. €7,9 mn (H1/23: € -1.7 mn)

The main reason for the Group's increase in revenue and EBIT in first half of 2024 was a significant improvement in business development in private mortgage finance (Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment) compared to the previous year.

As announced, Hypoport will publish its final detailed half-year results on Monday, 12 August 2024.

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ