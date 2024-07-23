|
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and significant increase in EBIT in the second quarter of 2024
|
Hypoport SE: Double-digit percentage growth in revenue and significant increase in EBIT in the second quarter of 2024
Berlin, 23 July 2024: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoport’s preliminary business figures for the second quarter of 2024 were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results:
The main reason for the Group's increase in revenue and EBIT in first half of 2024 was a significant improvement in business development in private mortgage finance (Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment) compared to the previous year.
As announced, Hypoport will publish its final detailed half-year results on Monday, 12 August 2024.
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
23-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
