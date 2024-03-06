EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Market-related decline in revenue and EBIT in 2023 // Publication of 2024 forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

06-March-2024

Hypoport SE: Market-related decline in revenue and EBIT in 2023 // Publication of 2024 forecast

Berlin, 6 March 2024: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoport’s preliminary business figures for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the 2023 financial year were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results for the 2023 financial year and is issuing its forecast for the current financial year:

Revenue FY 2023: -21% to € 360 mn (FY 2022: €455 mn)

EBIT FY 2023: approx. -45% to approx. €13 mn (FY 2022: €25 mn)

Revenue Q4 2023: +5% to € 93 mn (Q4 2022: €88 mn)

EBIT Q4 2023: +€16 mn (Q4 2022: -€6 mn)

The main reason for the significant decline in revenue and EBIT in the fiscal year 2023 was a significant slump in the private mortgage market.

The EBIT for the fourth quarter includes net one-off effects of approximately +€12 mn, mainly for a removed purchase price liabilities from a debtor warrant and expenses for the reorganization of the property valuation business.

Hypoport expects to generate consolidated net income of around €20 million in 2023 (FY 2022: €19 million) thanks to positive deferred one-off tax items.

For 2024, the Management Board of Hypoport anticipates a double-digit percentage increase in consolidated revenue to at least €400 million and EBIT of between €10 million and €20 million for the Hypoport Group as a whole, depending on the further normalisation of the private real estate finance market over the course of the year.

The financial figures submitted to the Management Board still need to be certified by the auditor and approved by the Supervisory Board. Hypoport will publish its detailed preliminary results for the 2023 financial year as planned on Monday 11 March 2024 and its annual report on 25 March 2024.

