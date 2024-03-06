|
06.03.2024 13:55:11
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Market-related decline in revenue and EBIT in 2023 // Publication of 2024 forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport SE: Market-related decline in revenue and EBIT in 2023 // Publication of 2024 forecast
Berlin, 6 March 2024: At today's Management Board meeting, Hypoport’s preliminary business figures for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the 2023 financial year were evaluated. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following results for the 2023 financial year and is issuing its forecast for the current financial year:
The main reason for the significant decline in revenue and EBIT in the fiscal year 2023 was a significant slump in the private mortgage market.
The EBIT for the fourth quarter includes net one-off effects of approximately +€12 mn, mainly for a removed purchase price liabilities from a debtor warrant and expenses for the reorganization of the property valuation business.
Hypoport expects to generate consolidated net income of around €20 million in 2023 (FY 2022: €19 million) thanks to positive deferred one-off tax items.
For 2024, the Management Board of Hypoport anticipates a double-digit percentage increase in consolidated revenue to at least €400 million and EBIT of between €10 million and €20 million for the Hypoport Group as a whole, depending on the further normalisation of the private real estate finance market over the course of the year.
The financial figures submitted to the Management Board still need to be certified by the auditor and approved by the Supervisory Board. Hypoport will publish its detailed preliminary results for the 2023 financial year as planned on Monday 11 March 2024 and its annual report on 25 March 2024.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
End of Inside Information
06-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930420861942
|Fax:
|+49/30 42086-1999
|E-mail:
|ir@hypoport.de
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493365
|WKN:
|549336
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1852889
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1852889 06-March-2024 CET/CEST
