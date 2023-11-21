EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Placement of new shares from authorized capital successfully completed.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Placement of new shares from authorized capital successfully completed.



21-Nov-2023 / 15:08 CET/CEST

Vienna, November 21, 2023 – Kapsch TrafficCom AG (FN 223805a; ISIN AT000KAPSCH9) completed the placement of new shares from authorized capital. The management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, determined the final number of new shares to be 1,300,000 ordinary no-par value bearer shares (corresponding to 10% of the existing share capital), thereof 477,217 shares against cash contributions and 822,783 shares against contributions in kind. Further, the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, determined the placement price at EUR 9.00 per new share. New shares will carry full dividend rights from and including the pending fiscal year 2023/2024.



The new shares will, subject to prior registration of the completion of the capital increase by the Austrian Register of Companies (Firmenbuch), be delivered on November 24, 2023 and are expected to start trading on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Prime Market segment under the current ISIN AT000KAPSCH9 on such day.



Disclaimer:



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It constitutes neither a financial analysis nor advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor an offer, solicitation or invitation to buy or sell securities of Kapsch TrafficCom AG.



This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation may be unlawful. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.



In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), this announcement is only addressed to and directed at persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2 lit. (e) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 ("Qualified Investors"). In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only addressed to and directed at Qualified Investors who are persons (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) (investment professionals) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order") or (ii) falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, incorporated associations, etc.) of the Order.



Contact:

Marcus Handl

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna, Austria

Phone +43 50 811 1120

marcus.handl@kapsch.net



Further information:

