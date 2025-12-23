EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG accepts fine for incorrect weight specifications

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Knaus Tabbert AG accepts fine for incorrect weight specifications



23-Dec-2025 / 16:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Stuttgart public prosecutor's office has imposed a fine of ca. EUR 6.42 million on Knaus Tabbert AG in connection with investigations into incorrect weight specifications for Knaus Tabbert AG vehicles. The company has waived its right to appeal against the decision, which is now legally binding.

Knaus Tabbert AG had already reported on the investigations by the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office in connection with incorrect weight specifications in an ad hoc announcement on December 18, 2024.

In connection with these investigations, the company has set aside a provision and, in light of the fine that has now been imposed, does not expect any significant additional impact on the income statement for the 2025 financial year.

The company cooperated fully with the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office and shared the results of its own investigations with it on an ongoing basis. This was taken into account by the public prosecutor's office in favor of the company when assessing the fine.

Knaus Tabbert AG currently expects the fine to be paid in the first quarter of 2026. Once the fine has been paid in full, the proceedings will be concluded for the company.





End of Inside Information

23-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News