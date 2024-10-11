EQS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG begins contract negotiations for the sale of the Carragelose portfolio

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Marinomed Biotech AG begins contract negotiations for the sale of the Carragelose portfolio



11-Oct-2024 / 12:48 CET/CEST

Korneuburg, Austria, 11. October 2024 - Marinomed Biotech AG (the "Company") announces that, after a thorough review of existing offers, the Management Board today decided to enter contract negotiations for the sale of the Carragelose portfolio in the form of an asset deal. The Company selected the potential buyer based on a combination of favorable purchase price, transaction security and strategic fit, thereby providing a long-term perspective for the Company. The actual implementation of the transaction depends on the outcome of the specific negotiations, the conclusion of the respective transaction documents, the approval of the Supervisory Board and the General Shareholder Assembly, as well as the continuation of the Company after the restructuring process. In addition, due to the ongoing restructuring process, approvals from the insolvency administrator and the insolvency court are necessary. These approvals have not yet been obtained.



