
09.04.2024 21:19:21
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Stock exchange trading resumed

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nakiki SE announces that the transfer of all shares from the existing shareholders to the new shareholders, as published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 9 January 2024, has been completed.
Trading on the stock exchanges has resumed.
The Nakiki SE share can again be traded under WKN WNDL30 / ISIN DE000WNDL300.
The company aims to resume trading on Xetra as soon as possible.
NAKIKI SE, in future Legal Finance Holding SE
End of Inside Information
09-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Johnsallee 30
|20148 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1876891
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service

1876891 09-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NAKIKI SE Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|0,05
|-16,67%
