Pierer Mobility Aktie

WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

02.06.2025 22:42:14

EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PIERER Mobility AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board

02-Jun-2025 / 22:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

         

Wels, June 2, 2025

 

PIERER Mobility AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board

 

As part of the realignment of the PIERER Mobility Group, the Supervisory Board members Stephan Zöchling (Chairman), Rajiv Bajaj (Deputy Chairman) and Friedrich Roithner will resign from the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the next Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2025 following the successful restructuring of the KTM companies.

 

At the upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2025, Dinesh Thapar (CFO of Bajaj Auto Limited) as well as the lawyers Ernst Chalupsky and Ewald Oberhammer will stand for election to the Supervisory Board of PIERER Mobility AG.

 

 

Legal notice

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. IT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

 

 

For further information:

Investor Relations

Hans Lang & Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel: +43 676 4140945 or +43 676 4093711

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: https://www.pierermobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI



End of Inside Information

02-Jun-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2149196

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2149196  02-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

