EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the 2023 financial year

PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the 2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Dividend
PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the 2023 financial year

13-March-2024 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR 

 

Wels, 13 March 2024

 

PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the 2023 financial year

  • Dividend of EUR 0.50 per share

 

Wels - In agreement with the main shareholder Pierer Bajaj AG, the Executive Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting based on the earnings achieved in the 2023 financial year.

 

The proposed resolution will be published separately and in good time before the Annual General Meeting of PIERER Mobility AG, which will take place on 19 April 2024.

 

The annual financial statements of PIERER Mobility AG for the 2023 financial year will be published on 27 March 2024 and will be available at https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications.

 

Legal disclaimer

 

Contact:

Investor Relations

Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 - 70

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: www.pierermobility.com

 

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI



End of Inside Information

13-March-2024 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1858227

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1858227  13-March-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1858227&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

