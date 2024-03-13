|
EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the 2023 financial year
EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Wels, 13 March 2024
PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the 2023 financial year
Wels - In agreement with the main shareholder Pierer Bajaj AG, the Executive Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting based on the earnings achieved in the 2023 financial year.
The proposed resolution will be published separately and in good time before the Annual General Meeting of PIERER Mobility AG, which will take place on 19 April 2024.
The annual financial statements of PIERER Mobility AG for the 2023 financial year will be published on 27 March 2024 and will be available at https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications.
Legal disclaimer
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. IT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Melinda Busáné Bellér
Tel: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 - 70
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
1858227 13-March-2024 CET/CEST
