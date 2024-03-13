EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the 2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Dividend

PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the 2023 financial year



13-March-2024 / 18:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Wels, 13 March 2024

PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the 2023 financial year

Dividend of EUR 0.50 per share

Wels - In agreement with the main shareholder Pierer Bajaj AG, the Executive Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting based on the earnings achieved in the 2023 financial year.

The proposed resolution will be published separately and in good time before the Annual General Meeting of PIERER Mobility AG, which will take place on 19 April 2024.

The annual financial statements of PIERER Mobility AG for the 2023 financial year will be published on 27 March 2024 and will be available at https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications.

Legal disclaimer

Contact:

Investor Relations

Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 - 70

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: www.pierermobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI