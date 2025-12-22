Pierer Mobility Aktie
WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
|
22.12.2025 20:16:53
EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): CEO Gottfried Neumeister confirmed until the end of 2028
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Contract/Personnel
Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Wels, December 22, 2025
PIERER Mobility AG (to be renamed soon to Bajaj Mobility AG): CEO Gottfried Neumeister confirmed until the end of 2028
PIERER Mobility AG (soon to be Bajaj Mobility AG) and KTM AG have extended CEO Gottfried Neumeister's contract early, until the end of 2028. Following the closing of the change of control on November 18, 2025, the CEO's confirmation is a clear signal of the group's strategic independence and recognition of his commitment over the past months.
“I greatly appreciate the trust placed in me. Together with my new colleagues on the Executive Board, I would like to put KTM back on a clear growth path and thus strengthen the trust of our partners, customers, dealers and suppliers in the long term,” says Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of PIERER Mobility AG (soon to be Bajaj Mobility AG), adding: “The task now is to successfully implement our strategy of simplifying processes and focusing on the motorcycle market. In order to be able to dedicate myself fully to this task and to the restructuring of the KTM Group, I have agreed with the new majority owner that I will step down from all other functions outside the Bajaj Group in the near future.”
Srinivasan Ravikumar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PIERER Mobility AG, is looking forward to continuing the collaboration: "Gottfried Neumeister took on responsibility during a very difficult phase, resolutely faced the challenges and achieved extraordinary results. In doing so, he made a significant contribution to stabilising KTM and setting the course for the future.."
Gottfried Neumeister has been Co-CEO since 1 September 2024 and CEO of PIERER Mobility AG (soon to be Bajaj Mobility AG) since 23 January 2025.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Dipl.-Ök. Stephanie Kniep
Tel: +43 664 2896931
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: https://www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM;
Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI
