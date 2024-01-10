EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Record turnover and sales in 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

PIERER Mobility AG: Record turnover and sales in 2023



10-Jan-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Wels, 10 January 2024

PIERER Mobility AG: Record turnover and sales in 2023

Turnover between EUR 2,650 and 2,670 million (+9%)

Sales: 381,634 motorcycles (+2%), 157,358 e-bicycles & bicycles (+33%)

Record turnover and sales in 2023 (preliminary figures)

PIERER Mobility expects consolidated sales of between EUR 2,650 million and EUR 2,670 million for the 2023 financial year, which represents an increase of around 9 % compared to the previous year.

The Group increased motorcycle sales in the 2023 financial year to 381,634 units sold (+2 %). In Europe, sales totalled around 140,000 motorcycles and around two thirds of motorcycles (around 240,000) were sold in markets outside Europe, particularly in North America, India and Australia.

The Bicycle Division also increased sales by around 33 % and sold 157,358 e-bicycles & bicycles (previous year: 118,465).

The preliminary key figures of the PIERER Mobility Group for the 2023 financial year will be published on 29 January 2024.

About the Group

PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europe’s leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles. With its innovative strength, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. The premium brand range also includes high-performance components under the WP brand and special KTM X-BOW high-performance sports cars.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 - 70

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: www.pierermobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI