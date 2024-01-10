|
EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Record turnover and sales in 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR
Wels, 10 January 2024
PIERER Mobility AG: Record turnover and sales in 2023
Record turnover and sales in 2023 (preliminary figures)
PIERER Mobility expects consolidated sales of between EUR 2,650 million and EUR 2,670 million for the 2023 financial year, which represents an increase of around 9 % compared to the previous year.
The Group increased motorcycle sales in the 2023 financial year to 381,634 units sold (+2 %). In Europe, sales totalled around 140,000 motorcycles and around two thirds of motorcycles (around 240,000) were sold in markets outside Europe, particularly in North America, India and Australia.
The Bicycle Division also increased sales by around 33 % and sold 157,358 e-bicycles & bicycles (previous year: 118,465).
The preliminary key figures of the PIERER Mobility Group for the 2023 financial year will be published on 29 January 2024.
About the Group
PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europe’s leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles. With its innovative strength, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. The premium brand range also includes high-performance components under the WP brand and special KTM X-BOW high-performance sports cars.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Melinda Busáné Bellér
Tel: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 - 70
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com
End of Inside Information
10-Jan-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|Edisonstrasse 1
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 7242 69 402
|E-mail:
|ir@pierermobility.com
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|WKN:
|A2JKHY
|Listed:
|SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1811459
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1811459 10-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
