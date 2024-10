EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Adjustment to the results of the Group excluding Russia and Belarus

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Adjustment to the results of the Group excluding Russia and Belarus



17-Oct-2024

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RBI: Adjustment to the results of the Group excluding Russia and Belarus



Vienna, 17 October 2024. With the publication of Q3/2024 results, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) will adjust the results of the Group excluding Russia and Belarus shown in the investor presentation to align with management’s planning and steering view.

In previous quarters, the results of the Group excluding Russia and Belarus treated the contributions of the Russian and Belarusian subsidiaries following the logic of IFRS 5.

The adjusted results file for Q2/2024, aligned with management’s planning and steering view, including previous periods for comparison, is available on the RBI website:

Results & Reports (rbinternational.com)

Net interest income is the main affected line item and revised down by EUR 32 million for Q2/2024 and by EUR 63 million for H1/2024.





