15.12.2025 17:36:13

EQS-Adhoc: Stabilus SE approves share buyback program

EQS-Ad-hoc: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Stabilus SE approves share buyback program

15-Dec-2025 / 17:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus SE approves share buyback program

 

Koblenz, December 15, 2025 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) has today approved a share buyback program (“Share Buyback Program 2025”) in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Shares in Stabilus SE with a total volume of up to €20 million (excluding transaction costs) are to be acquired. Based on the current share price (Xetra closing price on December 12, 2025), this would correspond to approximately 4% of the company’s share capital.             

 

The share buyback is to be carried out on the stock exchange under the mandate of a financial institution. The shares may be used for all purposes permitted by law and specified in the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on February 15, 2023.

 

The program is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2026, and be completed by January 15, 2027, at the latest. The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, with the exception of the restrictions on the purposes specified in Art. 5 (2) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Further details will be published by Stabilus SE before the start of the buyback program. 

 

End of Ad-hoc Announcement

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
VP Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 



End of Inside Information

15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: investors@stabilus.com
Internet: group.stabilus.com
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2246058

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2246058  15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

