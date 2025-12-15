EQS-Adhoc: Stabilus SE approves share buyback program

EQS-Ad-hoc: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Stabilus SE approves share buyback program



15-Dec-2025 / 17:36 CET/CEST

Koblenz, December 15, 2025 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) has today approved a share buyback program (“Share Buyback Program 2025”) in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Shares in Stabilus SE with a total volume of up to €20 million (excluding transaction costs) are to be acquired. Based on the current share price (Xetra closing price on December 12, 2025), this would correspond to approximately 4% of the company’s share capital.

The share buyback is to be carried out on the stock exchange under the mandate of a financial institution. The shares may be used for all purposes permitted by law and specified in the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on February 15, 2023.

The program is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2026, and be completed by January 15, 2027, at the latest. The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, with the exception of the restrictions on the purposes specified in Art. 5 (2) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Further details will be published by Stabilus SE before the start of the buyback program.

