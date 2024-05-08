08.05.2024 08:29:47

EQS-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProCredit Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.05.2024 / 08:29 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ProCredit Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2024
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2024
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/

08.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1898207  08.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1898207&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ProCredit Holding AG & Co.KGaAmehr Nachrichten