08.05.2024 08:29:47
EQS-AFR: ProCredit Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProCredit Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProCredit Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2024
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-und-veroffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2024
Address: https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/
08.05.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1898207 08.05.2024 CET/CEST
