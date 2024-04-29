EQS-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



29.04.2024 / 14:29 CET/CEST

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address:

SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/alle-berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/all-reports

