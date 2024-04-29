|
29.04.2024 14:29:12
EQS-AFR: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAF-HOLLAND SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAF-HOLLAND SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/alle-berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/all-reports
29.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1891933 29.04.2024 CET/CEST
