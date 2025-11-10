EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

10.11.2025 / 09:04 CET/CEST

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 10 November 2025. – In the period from 3 November 2025 up to including 7 November 2025, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired 11,200 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 3 November 2025 2,300 23.9829 4 November 2025 2,300 23.6866 5 November 2025 2,100 23.9377 6 November 2025 2,200 24.6372 7 November 2025 2,300 24.1957

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 3 March 2025 up to and including 7 November 2025 amounts to 357,600 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/shareholder-relations/share-buyback-program).