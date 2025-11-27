Fabasoft Aktie
WKN: 78540 / ISIN: AT0000785407
|
27.11.2025 10:00:03
EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 10 and Final Report
In the period from 25 September 2025 up to and including 26 November 2025, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 127,222 shares as part of the Fabasoft AG share buyback program announced in the ad hoc announcement of 23 September 2025 and the announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 24 September 2025. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 15.7205 per share. In total, shares were bought back at a total purchase price of EUR 1,999,992.45. The total volume available for the share buy-back program of a maximum of EUR 2 million was thus utilized (all amounts excluding incidental acquisition costs).
In the period from 24 November 2025 up to and including 26 November 2025, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 14,303 shares:
The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2025 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2025.
Contact:
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
27.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
End of News
EQS News Service
|
2236776 27.11.2025 CET/CEST
