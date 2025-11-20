EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information



20.11.2025 / 10:24 CET/CEST

Announcement according to Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

The Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE (the “Company”) has decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program in the amount of up to EUR 40 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs) (the “2025 Share Buyback Program”).

The 2025 Share Buyback Program follows the authorization granted by the Company’s annual general meeting on June 10, 2021, according to which the Company’s treasury shares may be acquired in addition to a sale on the stock exchange or through an offer to all shareholders for any legally permitted purpose, but in particular also for the purpose of redemption.

Under the 2025 Share Buyback Program, a total of up to 2,269,715 of the Company’s treasury shares (corresponding to up to 5% of the Company’s share capital) may be repurchased at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 40 million in the period from November 21, 2025 to June 9, 2026 and, subject to the granting of a new authorization of the Company’s annual general meeting 2026 on the repurchase and use of treasury shares, until December 31, 2026.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The Company’s shares will be repurchased exclusively via the stock exchange. The share buyback may take place on all trading venues where the Company’s shares are traded, especially on the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Company’s annual general meeting on June 10, 2021, if the shares are acquired via the stock exchange, the equivalent paid per share of the Company (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed the average closing price for shares of the Company with the same characteristics traded on Xetra (or a comparable successor system) on the last five trading days on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange prior to the assumption of the obligation to purchase by more than 10% or fall below it by more than 20%. Within the framework of the 2025 Share Buyback Program, according to Article 3 (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, shares may not be acquired at a price higher than the last independent transaction or (if higher) the current highest independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase takes place. Furthermore, according to Article 3 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, no more than 25% of the average daily trading volume on the trading venue where the purchase takes place may be acquired per trading day.

The share buyback will be carried out on behalf of and for the account of the Company by a credit institution which, during the aforementioned period, will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the Company’s shares in accordance with Article 4 (2) lit. b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 independently and uninfluenced by the Company. The Company will have no influence on the decisions of the credit institution in this regard. The credit institution has also committed itself to the Company to, among other things, comply with the trading conditions set out in Article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the requirements contained in the 2025 Share Buyback Program.

The 2025 Share Buyback Program may be suspended and resumed at any time, as far as necessary and legally permissible.

The acquired shares of the Company may be used for any of the purposes specified in Article 5 (2) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Information on transactions related to the 2025 Share Buyback Program will be disclosed in an appropriate manner in accordance with the requirements of Article 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, no later than the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of such transactions.

In addition, in accordance with Article 2 (3) sentence 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the Company will publish the announced transactions on its website at https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback and ensure that the information remains publicly available for at least five years from the date of appropriate disclosure.

Bessenbach, November 20, 2025

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board